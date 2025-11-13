An attempt was made to run over a police team that had gone to arrest a drug smuggler in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The incident occurred near Duganehri on the Nalti road under the jurisdiction of Sadar Hamirpur Police Station, where the accused tried to break through a checkpoint set up to intercept his vehicle.

According to the police, the operation was launched following a tip-off that a vehicle carrying a consignment of the synthetic drug chitta was headed towards the area. When the police team signalled the vehicle to stop around 8:00 a.m., the driver accelerated and rammed through the barricade, injuring Station In-Charge Kulwant Rana.

Acting swiftly, Rana fired a shot at the fleeing vehicle, puncturing one of its tyres. The accused, however, managed to abandon the vehicle at a nearby crossroads and escaped on foot. The police later identified both the accused and the vehicle owner.

Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur confirmed the incident, stating that the vehicle was registered in Himachal Pradesh and that its owner already faces charges under the NDPS Act. “We had received information about the movement of a vehicle carrying chitta. A checkpoint was set up near Duganehri around 6:30 a.m., and the incident took place about an hour and a half later,” he said.

Police have recovered the vehicle and are conducting raids to nab the accused. The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of drug trafficking in Hamirpur and the increasing risks faced by police teams in tackling the narcotics menace.