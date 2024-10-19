Interstate gang active in Rampur area linked to drug smuggling from Punjab; Special investigation underway to nab more members.

Shimla: In a significant crackdown against drug smuggling in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla Police have busted the notorious Radhe Gang, which has been involved in trafficking chitta (heroin) from Punjab to Rampur for several years. This follows the recent takedown of the Shahi Mahatma Gang by police in the district, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the spread of narcotics.

The operation unfolded when Rampur Police arrested Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Maholi in Kumarsain, District Shimla, with 47.74 grams of chitta on Friday. The arrest led investigators to uncover an interstate drug smuggling network, with ties extending from Punjab to various regions in Himachal Pradesh. Further investigation revealed that this network was being operated by the Radhe Gang, headed by Dalip Kumar, also known as Radhe.

Dalip, a resident of Maholi, Kumarsain, District Shimla, was arrested by police in Baddi, Solan, where he had been living in Ward No. 8. According to police, Dalip had been running the Chitta smuggling operation for an extended period, transporting drugs from Punjab and distributing them across the Rampur area. Authorities believe that between 20 to 30 individuals are involved in the gang, with additional arrests expected soon.

A special investigation team led by DSP Rampur has been formed to investigate the case and apprehend all members of the gang. The police are determined to dismantle the entire network to prevent further harm to the region’s youth.

A Growing Threat to Youth

Drug smuggling and addiction have become a pressing concern in the Shimla district, where gangs like Radhe and Shahi Mahatma are fueling a growing epidemic of drug abuse. Many young lives have been lost to drug overdoses, particularly from chitta, which has become increasingly available in the region. Shimla Police have launched a dedicated campaign against drug traffickers, but the challenge remains significant.

SP Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, reiterated the gravity of the situation, stating, “The Radhe Gang has been active in Rampur for a long time, and we are determined to bring all its members to justice. This is an interstate chitta smuggling network, and we anticipate making many more arrests in the coming days.”

Despite recent successes in breaking up drug smuggling rings, the availability and use of chitta in the Shimla district remain a major concern. The police continue their efforts to tackle the issue, but protecting the district’s youth from the deadly grip of drug addiction remains an ongoing challenge.

As the investigation unfolds, the Shimla Police’s intensified campaign against drug smuggling aims to not only dismantle existing networks but also prevent the rise of new operations, ensuring a safer future for the region’s young population.