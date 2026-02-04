With road accidents rising across Himachal Pradesh, the state police have decided to take strict action against the misuse of high beam lights, categorizing it as dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. Drivers found violating the rule will face challans, suspension of driving licences and other stringent penalties.

Following the example of Chandigarh and Delhi, the state police have brought high beam misuse under stricter enforcement. Drivers have been advised to use low beam lights while driving at night, as they provide adequate visibility without causing inconvenience to oncoming vehicles.

Police officials said the use of high beams on Himachal’s hilly and winding roads is extremely risky, especially at night. The intense glare can temporarily blind drivers coming from the opposite direction, increasing the chances of losing control of vehicles. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable in such situations.

The police headquarters has directed Superintendents of Police in all districts to keep a close watch on high beam misuse during routine traffic checks. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, offenders can be fined between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000, face suspension of their driving licences, and attract stricter action in case of repeat violations.

The police made it clear that no leniency will be shown towards drivers flouting the rules, stressing that the move aims to improve road safety and prevent avoidable accidents across the state.