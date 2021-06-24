New Delhi: The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for the 2021-22 session.

The council, in its calendar released on its official website, read that the commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions will be done by August 2.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has been extended till August 11. Earlier, the deadline was July 10.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats in technical courses is August 31, and the last date for the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses is September 1.

The technical instructions were allowed to admit students in technical courses till 15 September, while in lateral entry institutions can admit students will 20 September.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions is 11 August. Institutions wanting to offer ODL/online course need to get a grant of approval by June 30.

The last date for admission to open and distance learning/online learning mode for the first and second session is September 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, respectively. The last date for commencement of classes for first-year engineering students of technical courses is September 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the process of the grant of approval to the technical institutions would be completed by June 30. And grant of affiliation by University and Board should be completed by 15 July.