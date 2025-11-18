Himachal Pradesh Police have intensified their fight against drug trafficking with a new Panchayat-level surveillance plan aimed at dismantling networks operating in rural and semi-urban areas. The state will launch a major three-month crackdown, backed by an information system designed to identify and monitor drug smugglers and users at the grassroots level.

Police teams are compiling detailed records of suspected smugglers and drug users in every Panchayat. Beat constables will be deployed in each ward to keep continuous watch, gather intelligence and act swiftly on any suspicious movement. Public representatives are working closely with the police to support the surveillance system and ensure that information flows smoothly from the community to enforcement teams.

Officials said the information system being built at the Panchayat level is nearing completion and will be implemented in all districts this month. Once operational, it will help the police trace supply chains, map hotspots and take coordinated action across the state. Increased beat patrolling has also been planned to tighten control on vulnerable areas.

Along with enforcement, the police are preparing a wide awareness campaign to prevent drug abuse among youth. Schools, colleges, health institutions and Panchayati Raj bodies will run programmes this month to educate students and parents about the risks of addiction. Special sessions for parents will help them recognise early warning signs and guide their children away from drugs.

The police believe that combining strict surveillance with community participation and awareness efforts will strengthen the state’s battle against the growing drug trade.