The Police Department on Sunday launched a synchronised crackdown across multiple districts to dismantle Chitta networks, detaining 16 major traffickers under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act. This operation marks one of the strongest coordinated actions taken by the State against drug trafficking this year.

According to officials, the detainees include four each from Solan and Dehra, two from Nurpur, three from Baddi, and one each from Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur. With the fresh detentions, the total number of individuals held under the PIT-NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 62. Since the Act came into force in 2023, the State has detained 46 major traffickers and seized illegal assets worth ₹48 crore through parallel financial investigations.

The crackdown follows the recent 6th State-Level NCORD meeting held at Tapovan, Dharamshala, chaired by the Chief Minister. During the meeting, an in-depth review of all anti-Chitta operations was conducted, and the Chief Minister directed officials to convert the campaign into a statewide people’s movement. It is for the first time in Himachal Pradesh that the Chief Minister has personally chaired this high-level coordination forum.

Officials said that enforcement against narcotics has been intensified further in recent days. To eliminate Chitta from the grassroots, the Police have urged citizens—especially the youth—to report any information related to drug use or trafficking on helpline number 112 or at the nearest Police Station. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, the department assured.