Shimla: Carrying forward philanthropic services amid Covid pandemic, Shimla based NGO, Almighty Blessings, launched Oxygen Concentrator Sewa on Monday.

Almighty Blessings founder Saebjeet Singh Bobby said, “In wake of the demand of oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19, the free round the clock oxygen concentrator sewa has been started for those Covid patients in home isolation, within the Shimla Municipal limits.”

Twenty, 5 litres capacity concentrator has been donated to Almighty Blessings by Khalsa Aid India.

Any Covid positive patients in home isolation can avail the facility on furnishing Covid positive report for a week, he said.

Helpline numbers 8629803309 and 9817787823 have also been started to book oxygen concentrators.

Almighty Blessing has been instrumental in providing various social services including free langar services at IGMC and KNH hospitals, free oxygen cylinders, free ambulance services to cancer patients and Covid-19 patients and home delivery of three square meals to families in home isolation suffering from Covid-19.