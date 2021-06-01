Shimla: Successful trial of the air ambulance was conducted on Sunday, that would enable the shifting of patients from Shimla to PGI, Chandigarh in 35 minutes.

The state government has hired the services of Charter Aircraft Services India to provide air ambulance services, which would not only help in providing better health services but also to airlift patients even from the remotest corners of the state in short time duration.

Abhishek Gupta, Director Charter Aircraft Services India said, “The eight-seater air ambulance including pilot will not only help to ferry patients in distress but also help in conducting rescue and evacuation operations in the state.”

The company has written to the state government seeking permission to start the services, he added.

The trail was carried out at the newly constructed heliport at Sanjauli in the suburbs of Shimla city.