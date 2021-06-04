Shimla: The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured to clear all medical reimbursement bills of HRTC employees and pensioners within a month.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of HRTC on Friday, assured the Corporation to clear pending medical bills amounting Rs. six crore. Further, he directed HRTC to clear all the pending allowances of the employees and pensioners of the Corporation in a phased manner.

Recently, the State Government has provided additional financial support of Rs. 259 crore apart from regular budget for Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for its improvement.

Chief Minister said that the State Government would also increase the monthly government assistance to the Corporation considerably so that it could meet out its expenses.

Jai Ram Thakur appreciated the role played by the Corporation in facilitating the people of the State stranded in different parts of the country during the Covid pandemic.

“as many as 4,618 buses and taxis were requisitioned to bring back students and other Himachalis during the lockdown,” CM said.

Chief Minister said that the HRTC has purchased 50 electric buses during the year 2019-20 besides 50 electric vans to facilitate the commuters and also help in environment conservation. He said that all these buses and taxis were in operation to provide comfortable and pollution free services to the people.