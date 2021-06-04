Shimla: All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge for Tamil Naidu and Pondicherry, Sanjay Dutt has been appointed co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday.

State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the experience and guidance of Sanjay Dutt would help in strengthening the Congress party in the state.

It was due to his efficient management that the Congress coalition government was formed in Tamil Naidu, Rathore said.

He further said that Dutt had been an election observer of Mandi and Kangra parliamentary constituency during Lok Sabha elections and had also played an important role in Himachal as an observer of Youth Congress.

Born in Maharashtra, Sanjay Dutt began his political stint, after he became NSUI district president, after which he has held several important positions NSUI the party.

He has been Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council (2004 to 2010, 2010-2011, 2012-2018) and has also been Whip of Indian National Congress Party in Maharashtra Legislative Council.

He has been honoured to win ‘Best legislator’ Award (2008-2009 and 20017-2018) that was conferred by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.