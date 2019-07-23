UP has eight fake Universities, Delhi seven

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 23 “self-styled, unrecognised” universities.

The UGC, a statutory body set up by the Union Government, provides recognition to universities in India, warned students against taking admission in these institutions.

As per the list released by the UGC, there are 23 self stylled, unrecognized institutions functioning various part of the country in contravention of the UGC Act. UGC notified

“Students and public at large are hereby informed that at present 23 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act,”

Uttar Pradesh has maximum eight such fake universities, Delhi has seven, West Bengal and Odisa have two each and Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry have a fake university each.

The matter of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad Lucknow is sub-judice before the District Judge Lucknow.