Shimla: A local Court in Shimla on Friday has sentenced lifetime imprisonment to the main accused of infamous Gudiya rape and murder case the shock the entire state as well as the country.

The accused Anil Kumar alias Nilu (woodcutter) by professor has been convicted under section 376 (A), 376 (2)(i) and 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

District and Sessions Judge, Shimla, Rajiv Bharadwaj, who is also Special Judge of CBI Court said that 12 out of 14 crucial points of evidence that were produced by CBI, were found to be against the accused.

The judge observed that the crime was committed in the spur of the moment. As per the court, the accused has encountered Gudiya while she was on her way to her home and decided to rape and murder her.

According to the chargesheet filed by CBI, the accused. The judgement has been given by considering CBI’s chargesheet.

As per the chargesheet, DNA sample of the accused had matched with the semen that was found on the private parts and clothes of Gudiya. Not only this, bite marks that were found on the body were also revealed to be of the accused as per the forensic report.

However, the accused has claimed that he is being framed and he will approach the High Court for justice.

On July 4, 2017, Gudiya (16), who was studying in class X went missing after she was on her way to her home from school in the evening. On July 6, 2017, her dead body was found in a ditch in a nearby forest while her clothes, empty bottles of liquor and other items were found scattered around the spot. The autopsy revealed that she was raped and then murdered.

Initially, five suspects were arrested by the police. One suspect named Suraj died in police custody in Kotkhai.

The incident infuriated local residents which resulted in massive protests and unrest in the area. The matter was later handed over to CBI who arrested Nilu.