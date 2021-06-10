Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded as many as 533 new COVID-19 cases pushing the total tally to 1,97,438. Meanwhile, with 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 3,342, the health bulletin said.

Currently, the number of active cases stand at 6,338.

Kangra district has the highest 1374 active cases followed by 918 in Mandi and 725 in Chamba district. Shimla has 716 active caseloads.

Among the districts, Mandi recorded the highest number of cases 100, followed by Chamba with 86 and Kangra 66.

As per the state health bulletin, A total of 862 covid patients have recuperated today, pushing the tally of total recoveries in the state to 1,87,734.

As per the health department bulletin the state has tested 22,673 samples in the last 24 hours. Till now, reports of as many as 885 samples are awaited.