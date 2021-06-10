Shimla: The state Health Department has announced to undertake a Covid vaccination drive for 18 – 44 age groups on 14th and 17th June.

A Health Department spokesperson informed that the sessions for vaccination would be published in Co-WIN portal between 02:30 PM to 03:00 PM.

“The session for 14th June 2021 would be published on 12th June and for 17th June it would be published on 15th June, 2021” spokesperson further added.

The health department has planned 266 vaccination sessions for 14th June and 261 sessions for 17th June, 2021 across the State.

The sessions may be extended till the vaccine exhausts at the planned Covid vaccination centers exclusively for 17th June 2021.

Health Department has advised desirous persons of the age group of 18-44 years (except the prioritized groups) to book their online appointment after registration on the Co-WIN portal or arogya Setu application to get themselves vaccinated.