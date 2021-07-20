Shimla: Irked over the extension of service that has been granted to the Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Sikandar Kumar, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday has demanded the Governor and the state government to take stern action on this matter.

The NSUI has also demanded the government to immediately remove Prof. Sikandar Kumar as Vice-Chancellor of the university for violating the university’s rules and regulations.

NSUI has further demanded the government to direct the Vice-Chancellor to return the salary and allowances that were given to him from 2016 to 2018.

While addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, NSUI Campus Present (HPU) Praveen Minhas said that none of the professors or employees of the university can be involved in political activities. However, Kumar was working as a BJP worker from 2016 to 2018.

He said that this conduct of the Vice-Chancellor raises questions on his integrity, moral values and his commitment towards the university, therefore he should answer that under which rules of the university he actively participated in political and electoral activities while being a professor for two years.

Minhas said “As the Vice-Chancellor was working as an office-bearer of BJP for two years, the experience he gained during that time was of a leader and not of a professor. During this time, he was campaigning for BJP and was involved in political rallies and conferences.”

“For two years, he only took a salary from the university while he actively worked as the State President of the Anusuchit Jatin Morcha of the BJP” he added.

He further said that NSUI will also present these facts before the Election Commission and will demand an unbiased investigation of this matter.

NSUI has threatened to launch a mass movement of the Governor and the state government fails to fulfil their demands.