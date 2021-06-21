Shimla: On Monday, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has launched Covid-19 Immune Vaccination Campaign for the State from Town Hall Shimla.

The CM, while interacting with media, said that till date as many as 27.45 lakh doses of vaccine had been administered in the State and adequate doses were available in the State. Under this special vaccination campaign, about one lakh doses would be administered to people between the age group of 18-44 years per day.

He said that about three lakh people of this age group would be administered vaccine during this three-day special campaign.

Jai Ram Thakur said that under this special campaign, cent percent population would be covered with atleast first dose through on spot sessions in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi region of district Chamba. He said that hard area of Dodra-Kwar region in district Shimla would also be covered with at least first dose by 25 June, 2021 by modality of daily sessions, including Sundays and holidays, if required through on spot sessions.

The Chief Minister said that the government has decided to relax the condition of registration for vaccination in the rural areas but the process would remain in force for the urban areas. This would facilitate on spot registration of the people for vaccination in rural areas.