Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, has recorded 184 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said in its daily Covid report.

Shimla district recorded 37 cases followed by Chamba 28, 25 each in Kangra and Kullu, 24 in Mandi, 17 in Hamirpur, Kinnaur 7, Solan 6, Una and Sirmour 5 each, Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti 2 new cases.

Heath department reported 239 Covid-19 recoveries and now active caseload has reduced to 1885 in the state.

With 6 deaths, total Covid causalities have rise to 3455 in the state.