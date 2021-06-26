Dharamshala: BJP State Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma on Saturday said that BJP is ready for the upcoming by-elections in Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and in Mandi Parliamentary Constituency (PC) and the party has already appointed incharges for these elections.

“All the incharges have visited their respective areas and have given a brief report to the organization” he said.

He claimed that the public opinion regarding the upcoming by polls is favour of BJP and party workers are in the mood to lead BJP to victory.

“BJP in Himachal Pradesh is soon going to get more stronger” he added.

He said that the party’s State Working Committee meeting would be held on 30th June virtually and after that District Working Committee meetings would be organized from July 1 to 15 and Divisional working committee meetings from July 15 to 30.

Sharma said the proceedings of the second day of BJP’s action plan meeting has been completed in Dharamsala under the chairmanship of BJP State President Suresh Kashyap.

BJP’s National General Secretary BL Santosh, BJP National Vice President Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, former CMs Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar and state co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon were also present in the meeting.

“The party has taken another important decision which has been named as Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan. In these conferences, elected representatives of all Panchayati Raj bodies will participate. Through these people, plans of the government and the options of public service will be told to the people. These conferences will be organized at block level” he said.

“On the occasion of the completion of the four years of the State Government in December, BJP will run a door-to-door Jan Jagran Sampark Abhiyan, through which the achievements of the Center and the State government’s will be propagated amongst the people,” said Sharma.

He said that a state level media workshop would be organized in July.

He further added that conferences of all the seven fronts would be organized first at divisional level and then at state level. Booth Tridev Sammelans will also be organized at state and Divisional levels.