Shimla: To assess the impact and prepare for the assumed third wave of Covid-19, the state government has constituted a committee for planning and impact mitigation.

Director of Medical Education, Himachal Pradesh will be a chairman of the Committee.

The committee would analyze the data trends, experiences of other States and Union Territories and conduct modelling exercise to foresee and advise on the onset of next wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the changing or mutating character of the virus.

The committee would submit an action plan for the third wave of Covid-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen supplied and drug supplies in the State along with increasing isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators, keeping in mind the specialized needs of children.