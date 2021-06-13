Shimla: As many as 25,951 persons have booked a slot to get the Covid jab on 14th June.

The state health department has established 266 vaccinations centers.

Spokesperson of health department has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to observe Covid appropriate behaviour at the vaccination centers.

To ensure Covid vaccination for 18-44 years age group, the state health department has planned to conduct vaccination drive on 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th June in the state.

For the same, the state health department has received the Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India Pune.

The vaccine would be utilized before 21st June 2021. After this, 4th phase of vaccination for the 18 year and above age group would be started as per the vaccine supplied by the Government of India.

Health Department Spokesperson said that earlier sessions for 18-44 years vaccination sessions were being published two days before the day of vaccination between 2.30 to 3.00 PM, but now after the availability of the vaccine sessions for 15th 16th 17th and 18th would be published one day before the day of vaccination between 12.00 Noon to 1.00 PM.

So, all the eligible beneficiaries may schedule their appointment accordingly, spokesperson further added.

To avoid any inconvenience beneficiaries should come to session sites only after scheduling their appointment, spokesperson suggested.

In tribal and hard areas onsite registration and scheduling may be allowed as per the decision of the local administration.