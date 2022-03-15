“24 sports academies have been accredited and 199 Khelo India Centres (district level) and 11 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme in the Himalayan Region”

New Delhi: For boosting sports participation in the country, including the Himalayan Region, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned as many as 77 sports projects.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today, informed the house that “Under the Khelo India Scheme, 77 sports infrastructure projects of various categories have been sanctioned in the Himalayan Region amounting to ₹ 506.13 crores.”

24 sports academies have been accredited and 199 Khelo India Centres (district level) and 11 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme in the Himalayan Region, Anurag further stated in his reply.

In addition, under the “Enhancement of Sports Facilities at J&K” (PMDP) programme of the Government, 30 sports infrastructure projects, as well as sports equipment, have been sanctioned in the Himalayan UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh amounting to ₹ 273.85 crores.