In a significant development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive to all universities in the country to discontinue admissions for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) course for the upcoming academic session of 2023-24. The UGC, which is the apex regulatory body for higher education in India, emphasized that the MPhil degree is not recognized and cautioned students against enrolling in any MPhil programs offered by universities.

The UGC Secretary, Manish Joshi, highlighted the issue, stating, “It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) program. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognized degree.” The UGC has referred to Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022, which explicitly prohibits higher educational institutions from offering MPhil programs.

Joshi further clarified, “Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil program.” This warning comes as a response to the persistent offering of MPhil courses by some universities, despite the UGC’s decision to cancel the MPhil program. The regulatory body has urged universities to take immediate action to cease MPhil admissions for the upcoming academic year.

The decision by the UGC has raised concerns among students who were planning to pursue MPhil degrees. The advisory serves as a precautionary measure to prevent students from enrolling in programs that may not be recognized, potentially affecting their academic and professional prospects.

The UGC’s move aligns with its commitment to maintaining the quality and standards of higher education in the country. It remains to be seen how universities will respond to this directive and what measures they will take to address the situation. Students are advised to stay informed about the status of MPhil programs at their respective universities and explore alternative educational pathways by the UGC guidelines.