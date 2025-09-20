The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to create a separate CBSE Sub-Cadre for government schools as part of a major education reform. In the first phase, 100 government senior secondary schools across the state will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the next academic session.

A spokesperson said the move is aimed at enhancing education standards, promoting healthy competition, and preparing students more effectively for national-level competitive examinations. “At least one CBSE school will be established in every assembly constituency, ensuring access to quality education under the CBSE system at an affordable cost,” he added.

To implement the initiative, a new Sub-Cadre will be set up for these CBSE schools. Serving teachers will have the option to join the cadre, while the selection of principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be strictly merit-based, considering academic excellence, co-curricular involvement, and other factors. A performance-based incentive scheme, both monetary and non-monetary, will also be introduced to motivate staff.

The government has also planned to run these institutions as day-boarding schools, placing equal emphasis on academics and overall development. Alongside classroom learning, students will receive support in nutrition, sports, arts, skilling, remedial teaching, counselling, career guidance, mentoring, and coaching. Additional posts will be created wherever necessary to strengthen these initiatives.

Officials highlighted that the CBSE curriculum, being nationally benchmarked and widely recognised, will enhance the academic competitiveness of Himachali students, broaden their opportunities in higher education and careers, and equip them to face 21st-century challenges.

“The focus is on improving educational outcomes, fostering inclusive learning, and creating a conducive ecosystem for holistic growth. Himachal’s CBSE schools will set benchmarks not just for the state but for the entire country,” the spokesperson said.