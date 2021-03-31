Shimla: Municipal Corporation Shimla has decided to hike its electricity cess, water cess, garage collection fees and stamp duty on the purchase of property from April 1 onwards.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Satya Kaundal had announced to implement these decisions in her speech during the budget session 2021-22 and now the administration is gearing up to implement these decisions.

During the budget session Kondal had said that the financial position of the corporation is not up to the mark and there is a need to find ways to increase its revenue.

As per the new slab, Shimla residents will pay 20 paise cess on electricity as compared to 10 paise.

The rates of domestic water will be hiked from Rs 16 to Rs 17.50 per thousand litres. Similarly, commercial rates are also expected to be hiked from Rs 45 to Rs 49 per thousand liters. The rate of water for building construction will also be hiked by 10 percent.

Door-to-door garbage collection fees is proposed to be hiked by 10 percent. Those who want to buy property in the city will also have to pay two percent additional stamp duty from April 1.

After the implementation of these decisions in the city, Municipal Corporation Shimla is expecting a better income.