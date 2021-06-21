Shimla: Former six-time Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has recovered from COVID-19 and has been shifted to a special ward in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Sharing this information on social media, Congress Legislator from Shimla (Rural) and son of Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has said that as of now, visitors are not allowed to meet him. He requested all the well-wishers not to come to IGMC to meet the senior leader.

Virbhadra Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on June 11 for the second time in two months. He had also tested positive for the virus during April. On April 12, Singh was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he was found positive for COVID-19. After recovering from the virus, he returned to Shimla. However, he was shifted to IGMC within few hours after he had reached his private residence, Holly Lodge.

Virbhadra Singh is about to turn 87 on June 23.