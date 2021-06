Photo: NHM

Shimla: Covid cases and mortality rate have started declining in the state. on Friday, the health department has recorded 505 fresh positive cases, while 959 patients have recuperated.

Meanwhile, with 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 3,351, the state health department infirmed.

With 957 recoveries, active caseloads have dropped to 5879. As on date, Kangra has 1264 active cases followed by 859 in Mandi and 701 in Shimla district.