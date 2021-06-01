Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 caseload has surged to 1,91,251 on Tuesday with 921 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 3,165 as 38 more people succumbed to the disease.

There are 12,407 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the health department said.

As many as 2,097 Covid patients have recovered from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh to 1,75,657, NHM daily covid report said.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has advised people to come forward for testing and not to ignore Covid-19 symptoms.

A state Health Department, in a press statement, claimed that

“Some of the deaths have happened in patients at home. There were some patients who were known cases of Covid-19 and were kept in home isolation and some patients who had ignored symptoms of Covid and had been diagnosed as Covid positive after death.”

Health Department spokesperson urged people not to ignore the Covid symptoms and contribute in fight against Corona pandemic and follow all guidelines and SOPs issued by the State Government from time to time.