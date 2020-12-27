Kullu: The state is witnessing unprecedented tourists rush of late. The State Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that on Sunday more than 5,000 vehicles have crossed the Atal Tunnel Rohtang from both ends, which was the highest traffic till date.

DGP Kundu said 2,800 vehicles have entered Lahaul, while total outflow from Lahaul remained 2,650. Moreover, around 200 vehicles were still in Sissu helipad parking area.

Sanjay Kundu said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang had become a major tourist destination in a very short period of time. The tourists were preferring to visit the beautiful snow bound valley of Lahual and they were particularly interested to see Rohtang Tunnel.

The State Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow from Manali onwards up to Lahaul-Spiti district keeping in view the large number of tourists visiting Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Sanjay Kundu said.

Director General of Police said that the State Police was managing the bumper traffic in an excellent manner and it was being ensured that the tourists visiting these tourists place from various parts of the country did not face any inconvenience.

Today over 5000 vehicles crossed Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) from both ends.This is the highest traffic till date.

HP Police managed it in excellent manner in snow conditions. Good job Lahaul & Spiti Police and Kullu Police.@nitin_gadkari @OfficeOfNG @BPRDIndia @jairamthakurbjp pic.twitter.com/LabLZVCarS — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) December 27, 2020

Kullu Police, as per information provided on social media, has arrested 25 unruly tourists for obstructing traffic in the tunnel. The district police has also fined 10 tourists and their fine realized Rs. 50,000.