Shimla: The state health department has reported 818 new Covid-19 positive cases and 1,102 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Kangra tested 154 fresh cases followed by Mandi 133, Bilaspur 100, Chamba 97, Shimla 79, Hamirpur 66, Solan 60, Una 43, Sirmaur 38, Kullu 22, Kinnaur 21 and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 5 positive cases, the department stated in the report.

With 19 covid deaths, total Covid causalities have increased to 3,263 in the state. Of which Kangra has the highest 975 deaths followed by 573 in Shimla. 17 have succumbed in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

1,102 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and now the state has active caseloads of 9,484.

So far, the state has tested 1,94,742 positive cases of which 1,81,972 have fully recovered.