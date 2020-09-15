New Delhi: The World Bank has provided three loans worth $2.5 billion to Government of India to support Government of India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs. in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, elaborated that out of which $1 billion were for health, $0.75 billion for social protection and for economic stimulus World bank has provided $0.75 billion.

Giving more details, Anurag Thakur said that the first loan relating to health measures worth $1,000 million was signed on 3rd April, 2020 to part finance Government of India’s Rs 15,000 crore COVID Health measures to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness.

As on date, $502.5 million has been disbursed under the loan.

The second loan relating to social protection measures worth $750 million was signed on 15th May, 2020 as budgetary support to Government of India for ‘Accelerating India’s COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme’ to support relief measures to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Thakur stated and further added the loan has been fully disbursed as on date.

The third loan relating to economic stimulus measures worth $750 million was signed on 6th July, 2020 as budgetary support to Government of India in order to support MSMEs under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP). This loan has also been fully disbursed as on date.