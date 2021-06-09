Shimla: The state health department has reported 554 new Covid positive cases and 839 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Photo: NHM

100 fresh cases were reported from Mandi district, while 89 patients were tested positive in Chamba district. Kangra 75, Shimla 61, Hamirpur 52, Bilaspur 43, Solan 38, Una 37, Kullu 25, Sirmaur 18, Kinnaur 13 and 4 new cases were reported in Lahaul-Spiti district.

With 839 recoveries, active caseloads have dropped to 6682 in the state. 15 Covid patients have died from the virus and now total death cases reached 3,327 in the state.

Meanwhile, the Union health department has the prices of Covid vaccines for private hospitals.

As per the revised guidelines for implementation of National COVID Vaccination Programme, the price of Vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer.

“Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs. 780 for Covishield, Rs. 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs. 1,145 for Sputnik V. besides maximum of Rs. 150/- per dose as service charges,” health dept spokesperson said.

The dept will keep tab on the hospitals to ensure that the private hospitals won’t exceed the maximum price.