Shimla — The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiyana has become the first government health institution in Himachal Pradesh to perform a high-end robotic surgery. A resident of Khalini, Shimla, suffering from a prostate-related ailment, became the first patient in the state to undergo the procedure.

A team of doctors, including Dr. Anant Kumar, Dr. Pamposh Raina, and Dr. Pawan Kaundal, successfully performed the surgery, which lasted nearly three hours. According to the doctors, the same procedure through conventional surgery would have taken at least five hours and required four units of blood. In this case, there was no blood loss, and the patient is expected to be discharged within 3–4 days, compared to the 8–10 days typically needed for recovery after traditional surgery.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the medical team for achieving this milestone in the state’s healthcare sector. The patient’s attendant expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state government for introducing world-class robotic surgery facilities in a government hospital, noting that this would eliminate the need for patients to travel outside Himachal for such advanced treatments.

Dr. Kailash Bharwal, consultant in the Urology department, described the achievement as the beginning of a new era in the state’s medical history. He highlighted that robotic surgery allows doctors to operate with greater precision, minimal blood loss, and faster patient recovery. “With robotic surgery, patients can resume their normal routine much sooner,” he said.

Robotic surgery involves the use of advanced robotic arms that filter out natural hand tremors, enabling surgeons to make fine and steady movements. The technology is especially beneficial when operating near delicate structures like nerves and blood vessels. Most robotic surgeries require smaller incisions, resulting in less scarring and improved outcomes.