In a piece of information, tabled in the state assembly, Industries Minister informed that since the outbreak of Covid-19, 17,142 persons have lost their employment in different companies in Himachal Pradesh.

The information was sought by Shimla rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh.

However, the state government has no record of unemployment of native Himachali, who have lost their employment in companies situated outside the State. Minister accepted that the Labour & Employment Department has such no data available.

In another question, Minister claimed that the state government has provided employment to 17,033 persons in Government Sector and 4,311 persons in Private Sector after the Covid-19 epidemic till 31-10-2021.