Shimla: As many as 167 have been tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department reported on Tuesday.

Health dept. reported 44 fresh cases in Mandi district, 23 in Chamba, 19 in Una, 16 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, 13 In Shimla, 9 In Sirmaur, 7 in Solan, 5 each in Kinnaur and Kullu, while 1 Covid case was reported in Lahaul-Spiti district.

203 Covid patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours and now state has 1654 active cases.

Meanwhile, donations towards combating Covid pandemic is still pouring in as on Tuesday, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited Barot of village in Tehsil Mandi has contributed 2 lakhs towards the H.P Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी को आज मेघा इंजीनियरिंग एण्ड इन्फ्रास्ट्रकचर लिमिटेड, बरोट, जिला मण्डी की ओर से श्री अशोक कुमार ने हिमाचल प्रदेश कोविड-19 सोलिडेरिटी रिस्पांस फंड के लिए दो लाख रुपये का चैक भेंट किया।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने इस पुनीत कार्य के लिए उनका आभार व्यक्त किया। pic.twitter.com/LVBwSC2FlH — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) June 29, 2021

The Chief Minister thanked the contributor for this noble gesture and said that such contribution would go a long way in helping the needy during the hour of distress.