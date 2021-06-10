Shillai/Nahan: At least 10 persons have been killed while three sustained injuries as a pick up (HP 17C 4137) they were travelling in skidded into a deep gorge in Shillai Sub Division district Sirmaur.

The deceased have been identified as Inder Singh (45) , Anil Kumar (40), Pravesh Kumar (20), Yash (nine), Kuldeep (20), Suresh (15), Bunty (15), Pravesh (17), Neeraj (15) and Nikhil (17) All of them were residents of Chareyu village in Shillai.

The injured have been identified as Akshay (21) and Kamna Ram (50), also residents of Shillai Sub Division.

The accident took place on Monday on Timbi-Bakras link road near Pashog when they were returning from a marriage ceremony and driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing nine persons on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies with the assistance of local residents.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospitalz Nahan where they are undergoing treatment. One of the injured succumbed to injuries on the way.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also expressed grief over the road accident.

सिरमौर के शिलाई में सड़क हादसे में दस लोगों की मृत्यु व दो के घायल होने वाली खबर सुनकर बहुत दुःखी हूं।ईश्वर दिवंगत… Posted by Jairam Thakur on Monday, June 28, 2021

He has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and best health care treatment to those injured in this accident.