Ropeway to ensure all weather connectivity in Pangi area

Shimla: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has approved a ropeway project with an estimated cost of about Rs. 600 crores for Pangi area from Bhanodi to Pregara on Killar side for providing round the year connectivity to the area.

Disclosing this here today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that this ropeway project would be a pilot project which was sent by the state government for approval in the month of September this year.

21.4 kilometers long Bhanodi to Pregara ropeway will be executed in five stages. The ropeway project will be a challenging task for Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that this ropeway to be constructed over the 14,000 feet Sach Pass will be an engineering feat and could be emulated in others parts of the country for tough, snow bound, difficult and inaccessible area for round the year connectivity.

Picturesque Pangi valley has so much to offer in tourism sector and ropeway connectivity will ensure all-weather connectivity in the region, which will enable tourists visit the valley.