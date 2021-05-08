Shimla: Amidst the surge in the Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose more strict restrictions under corona curfew in the State.

In a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, decided to close all the shops in the State, except daily needs and essential commodities shops.

As per the new directions, daily needs and essential commodities shops would remain open for three hours in a day and timing of the same would be fixed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

It was also decided that all the public transport would remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles would only be allowed in case of emergency services.

New order will come into force from 10th May, 2021 from 6 am.

The state Chief Minister has urged a wholehearted support from the people of the State for effective implementation of corona curfew to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged denizens to remain indoors and go out only in unavoidable circumstances. “These decisions have been taken by the State Government to break the chain of virus and in the larger interest of the life and safety of the people of the State” CM further pleaded.