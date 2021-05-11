Rampur: Two Nepalese national have been killed by lightning in Rampur Bushahr Tehsil of district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Resham and Vishal. They were engaged as labour in an apple orchard at Mashnoo village in Rampur Bushahr tehsil, district Shimla.

Hailstorm at Rampur region

The mishap took place on Monday around 7:30 pm when they were on their way back to their house. It’s likely that the deceased had taken shelter under a tree during the heavy rainfall and the tree was struck by a lightning, killing both of them on the spot.

Their bodies were noticed by local residents who informed the police. The police team immediately reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies.

The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital, Sarahan where the postmortem of the deceased will be conducted today.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Praveer Thakur has confirmed the report. He said that so far, no foul play has been noticed. A case under section 174 of Crpc act has been registered.