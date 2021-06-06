1459 recover from Covid, active caseload drops to 8361

Shimla: Drop in the Covid cases in Himachal continue as the state has reported 357 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The state health department reported 69 new virus cases in Kangra district, 58 in Chamba and 46 in Mandi district. Shimla 38, Una 36, Sirmaur and Hamirpur 30 each, Solan 24, Bilaspur and Kullu 9 each, 7 in Lahaul-Spiti and 2 cases in Kinnaur district.

Pic: NHM: Covid testing at Kishori village of Lahaul-Spiti

1459 Covid patients have recovered in the state, health department confirmed and active caseload has dropped to 8361 in the state. with 1240 recoveries cases in Kangra district has 1983 active cases while Shimla has 915 patients. Mandi and Chamba have 850 and 832 Covid cases respectively. Lahaul-Spiti district has 89 virus patients.

Covid death cases also witnessed significant drop as 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Now state has 3281 total Covid deaths.

So far, 1,95,099 have been tested from the Covid-19 and of which 1,83,434 have recuperated in the state.