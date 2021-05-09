Shimla: Amid Corona curfew from Monday till 17 May, shops of essential items will remain open for three hours from 10.00 AM till 1.00 PM in Shimla district.

In a notification issued on Sunday, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, the shops dealing with public rations, daily needs and essential commodities like food grains, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal feed, fodder, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, optical shops and motor mechanics shops shall be allowed to open in the entire district, subject to adhering to the COVID-19 related protocol.

The pharmacist and medical/medicines shops shall operate as per their usual timings, maintains the orders.

While, shops dealing in construction materials will not be allowed to open, however the construction activities in government and private sector shall continue.