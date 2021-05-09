Shimla: The state of Himachal Pradesh has received consignments of international Covid aid from Switzerland and China.

A Government Spokesperson informed that 50 portable ventilators have been received from Switzerland and 150 oxygen concentrators from China in the form of international aid.

Earlier, the state had received the first international consignment of aid, including 36 oxygen concentrators from England and 185 oxygen cylinders from Taiwan.

The state has over 30,000 active Covid cases. Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts are badly hit.

The state has so far immunized over 30 percent of its population. As per stats provided by the NHM, a total of 19,86,812 doses were administered till Thursday.

The state has also scored well on vaccine wastage, as the vaccine wastage is almost ZERO Percent. As per the NHM record, vaccine wastage is recorded at -1.4% whereas, for some other states, it has been even more than 10%.

Govt. of India, from its share, allocates vaccines to States/UTs based on the criteria of performance (speed of administration, average consumption), the extent of infections (number of active Covid cases).