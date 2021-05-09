Shimla: Himachal has reported 55 Covid deaths and 3,093 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM report, 15 Covid patients have died in Kangra, 9 each in Shimla and Solan, 7 in Mandi, 3 each in Hamirpur, Una, Kullu and Sirmour, while 2 reported succumbed to the virus in Chamba and 1 in Kinnaur district.

So far, 1,872 patients have succumbed to the Covid in the state.

NHM has reported 3,093 new Covid positive cases pf which Kangra reported 650 positive cases, Shimla 530, Mandi 425, Bilaspur 304, Hamirpur 287, Sirmour 281, Una 245, Solan 172, Chamba 116, Kullu 46, Lahaul-Spiti 19 and Kinnaur found 18 new virus cases.

2,493 patients have recuperated on Sunday and now state has 32,469 active cases in the state.