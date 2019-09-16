Policy for buy-back Non-recyclables Plastics Waste and single use Plastic waste

Cabinet approval to fill 46 posts in Health, PWD and Forest departments

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today approved the draft of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Policy, 2019 aimed at holistic development of tourism in the State with special focus on ecotourism, agro organic tourism, snow tourism, lake tourism, adventure tourism, pilgrimage tourism, cultural and heritage tourism, health and wellness tourism, film tourism and MICE tourism (Meeting Travel, Incentive Travel, Conference Travel and Exhibition Travel).

The main objectives of this policy is to promote tourism diversification through theme based development, to safeguard state’s tourism destinations through sustainable interventions, to ensure that sustainable tourism primarily benefits host communities, to build capacity and develop quality human resource for the tourism industry, to provide safe, secure and unique ‘tourism for all’ and to create enabling environment for investments for sustainable tourism.

The Cabinet, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also approved ‘Capital Investment Subsidy’ for tourism projects in under developed areas of the State and grant for access of roads and water supply to tourism units.

The Cabinet gave its consent to include 428 Gram Panchayats of 10 districts in the State under the Integrated Development Projects for Source Sustainability and Climate Resilient Rain-fed Agriculture-IDP, a project sanctioned by Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India for strengthening and sustainable development natural resources available in forest area touching agriculture land of these panchayats.

The state Cabinet also gave its nod to draft policy for buy-back Non-recyclables Plastics Waste and various kinds of single use Plastic waste including bags in Himachal Pradesh having provision of Minimum Support Price of Rs. 75 kg. To be paid to the Rag pickers and individuals from households for is collection and deposit with the Urban Local Bodies for ensuring cleanliness in the State.

Cabinet also decided to nominate the senior most lecturers as Vice Principal in Government Senior Secondary Schools.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 17 posts of Drug Inspector through direct recruitment on contract basis in the Department of Health Safety and Regulations in order to combat the problem of drugs declared as Not of Standard Quality and to regulate the conditions of licenses in sales as well as manufacturing premises. The Cabinet also decided to fill up 22 vacant posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department on Contract basis through direct recruitment. The Cabinet decided to fill up seven posts of Himachal Pradesh Forest Services (HPFS) through direct recruitment in Forest Department.