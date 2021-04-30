Shimla: As many as 37 more patients have succumbed to coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death toll in the state to 1484, officials said.

Ten deaths have occurred in Kangra district including seven men and three women. Seven deaths have been reported in the Sirmour district, five in the Shimla district, four each in Hamirpur and Una districts, three in the Mandi district, two in Kullu and one death each in Solan and Kinnaur districts.

Also, as many as 2,358 persons have tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours while 1,730 have recovered. Total COVID-19 tally in the state now stands 99,287 out of which 18,425 are active.

Out of the fresh cases, 594 have tested positive in Kangra district. Mandi recorded 442 new cases, Hamirpur 220, Solan 195, Shimla 186, Una 183, Bilaspur 179, Sirmour 139, Chamba 121, Kullu 42, Kinnaur 35 and Lahaul-Spiti 22.

With 17,785 cases till date, Kangra is the worst hit district in the state. Following Kangra is Shimla, where 14,767 have tested positive for coronavirus. Mandi is the third worst hit district with 14,359 cases. About 7,000 cases have been reported in Sirmour district, 6,794 in Una, 6,442 in Hamirpur, 5,849 in Kullu, 5,410 in Bilaspur, 4,364 in Chamba and 1,879 in Lahaul-Spiti district. With 1,747 cases till date, Kinnaur is the least affected district.

Meanwhile, a Spokesperson of the State Government on Friday informed that till date 14.77 lakh people have been administered COVID vaccination in the state out of which 2.37 lakh have been administered the second dose as well.