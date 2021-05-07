Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded the highest figure of 56 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is so far the highest Covid fatalities in the state in 24 hours. Earlier on May 2nd the state had recorded 44 deaths.

As per the NHM report, Kangra district has recorded 21 deaths, Sirmour 9, Solan 8, mandi 6, Shimla 4, Bilaspur and Una 3 each, while Hamirpur reported 2 Covid deaths.

Total 1780 patients have succumbed to the Covid related health complication in the state.

NHM has reported 4190 new Covid-19 cases in the state. Kangra recorded highest 1605 cases followed by 518 in Mandi district and 482 in Solan. Bilaspur 317, Hamirpur 300, Shimla 281, Chamba 267, Solan 230, Una 119, Kullu 42, Lahaul-Spiti 16 and Kinnaur 13 positive cases.

2363 have recuperated in the state and now active caseload have jumped to 29,513, which is highest till date.

Meanwhile, the state is leading the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and ramping up vaccination. Till now, 80,919 Health Care Workers, 51,656 Front Line Workers and 14,90,686 Age-Appropriate group more than 45 years have been administered Covid vaccine.