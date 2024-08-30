Shimla: The Municipal Corporation Shimla has announced plans to cut off the electricity and water supply to the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Tutikandi in Shimla due to the non-payment of pending property taxes amounting to ₹6.33 crore. The decision was made during a Municipal House meeting on Thursday, chaired by Mayor Surender Chauhan, where councillors unanimously called for strict action against major defaulters.

During the meeting, Councillors highlighted the need for stringent measures against those failing to pay property taxes, with a particular focus on significant defaulters like ISBT Tutikandi. The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Bhupendra Atri, informed the House that a demand notice for ₹6.33 crore had already been issued to the ISBT management, with a warning that electricity and water supplies would be cut off if the payment was not made. The ISBT management had requested a one-month extension, which ends on August 31.

As the deadline approaches, councillors have asked the Municipal Corporation to follow through with the disconnection of services if the dues remain unpaid. Mayor Surender Chauhan emphasized the importance of property taxes as a primary revenue source for the Corporation and instructed officials to take appropriate action against defaulters.

In addition to the unpaid taxes, the Municipal Corporation has raised concerns over unauthorized activities being carried out at the ISBT parking area. Notices have been issued regarding the illegal use of parking spaces for private and commercial purposes without proper permissions. A particular focus was placed on a hospital that was opened in the area without the necessary approval from the Corporation, which was deemed a violation of the rules.

The Municipal House has directed a committee to inspect the ISBT premises this week and submit a report on the unauthorized activities. Based on the findings, the Corporation will proceed with actions, including the potential disconnection of electricity and water supplies as per regulations.

Mayor Chauhan reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to ensuring compliance with property tax regulations, stating that such taxes are vital for the city’s financial health. He assured that defaulters would face strict consequences in line with the rules.