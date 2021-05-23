Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant drop in new Covid-19 cases and the state has recorded 1309 new positive cases on Sunday. However, there is no let-up in Covid fatalities in the state as 59 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM daily report, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1309 cases of which Solan reported 245 cases, Kangra district tested 216 cases while Shimla found 204 positive patients.

Mandi 144, Sirmaur 133, Hamirpur 122, Chamba 80, Una 75, Bilaspur 51, Kullu 26, Lahaul-Spiti 7 and Kinnaur 6 cases.

NHM has reported 4059 recoveries and now active caseload stand at 25,979 in the state. Kangra district has 8098 active cases followed by 2778 in Shimla and 2460 in Mandi and 2161 in Solan district.

The state has reported 59 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours and now total Covid deaths stand at 2752.

16 deaths reported from the Kangra, 9 in Shimla district and 8 fatalities in Mandi district. 5 Covid patients succumbed in Sirmaur.