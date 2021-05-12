Shimla: State government is all set to vaccinate people between the age group of 18 to 44 years from 17 May.

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the state government has already initiated a registration process regarding getting a vaccination for people between the age group of 18 to 44 years.

“Himachal has been allocated 1.07 lakh vaccine doses for this age group and the vaccination process would be started from 17th of this month,” he said, adding that the vaccination would be done on a first come first served basis as per the time of registration.

State Government has also decided to prioritise few sections of the society for getting vaccinated keeping in view their nature of duty, said the Chief Minister.

“Drivers and conductors of HRTC buses, drivers and conductors of private trucks and buses, fuel pump operators, PDS depot holders, teachers on covid duty, banks and finances service staff, staff of Food and Civil Supplies, chemists and Lok Mitra Kendras operators would be provided covid vaccine on priority,” he said.

Thakur said that a dedicated district-level control room would be established in the district to facilitate the covid patients in getting ambulances for hospitals and also drop back vehicles.

It must also be ensured that the ambulances have sufficient oxygen and other equipments so that patients being transported to the hospitals do not face any inconvenience, he said.