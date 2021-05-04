Kangra: The Union Government has sanctioned six PSA oxygen plants for the State.

The state CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the PSA oxygen plants would be set up at the civil hospital Palampur, zonal hospital Mandi, civil hospital Rohru and civil hospital Khaneri in Shimla district, Dr Y.S Parmar government medical college and hospital Nahan and regional hospital Solan.

The PSA oxygen plants would ensure adequate oxygen supply to about 1400 beds in these health institutions.

The Chief Minister in a meeting with senior officers of Kangra district through video conferencing from Chamba on Tuesday, directed to increase additional bed capacity in the district to facilitate the covid-19 patients in view of sharp surge in cases of this pandemic in the district.

The Chief Minister said that makeshift arrangements should be made in Paraur to provide additional 250 bed capacity within next 10 days which would be gradually increased to about 1000 beds. He said that proper and smooth supply of oxygen must be ensured and ICU bed capacity must be enhanced to provide better treatment to critically ill patients.