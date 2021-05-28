All shops to open for 5 hours and Govt offices to open with 30 percent staff

Shimla: Lifting Corona Curfew in a phased manner in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to allow all shops to open for 5 hours (9.00 am to 2.00 pm) for five days a week from 31 May.

However, shops dealing with essential items, pharmacy will be allowed to open for five hours on Saturday and Sunday as well.

All government offices will open with 30 percent staff from 31 May.

In a notification issued by Chief Secretary Anil Khachi on Friday, stated that the government offices/PSUs/local bodies/autonomous bodies including HP secretariat will open five days a week with 30 % staff and the departmental head will decide on the roster as per requirement.

However, stand-alone offices with strength of upto 4 employees will remain open with full strength.

Public transport will would remain suspended till further orders.

All educational, training, coaching institutions shall continue to remain closed till further orders.

All restrictions and exemptions would continue as per the guidelines already issued, except for the new directions which will be effective from 6.00 am of 31 May till 6.00 am of 7 June.

Any violation will invite penal action as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Covid-19 Regulations 2020, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, HP Police Act 2007 and other legal provisions as applicable.